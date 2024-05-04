Man dead after hit-and-run at park in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead following a hit and run at a park near Fashion Fair Mall, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers say they observed a vehicle at 8:15 p.m. on Friday around the area of First Street and Gettysburg Avenue. They attempted to issue a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to do so and a short pursuit ensued.

Police say the short pursuit was canceled by one of the supervisors on the scene.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle continued to flee westbound Santa Ana Avenue. It approached Cary Park, where the vehicle hopped the curb, and entered the park, striking two people behind the backstop of a baseball field.

According to officers, one of them was hospitalized in critical condition. The other man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police say the suspect vehicle continued to flee through to the parking lot, exited, and went into a neighborhood west of Fashion Fair Mall. The vehicle ended up crashing around the area of Fairmont Avenue and Thesta Street. The suspects then exited the vehicle and fled.

Police say the suspects are still outstanding. This is an ongoing investigation.

