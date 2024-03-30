Man dead after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Hickory Hill early Saturday morning, Memphis Police say.

At 12:25 a.m., officers responded to an ambulance call in the 3100 block of Belle Grove. A man with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the victim knew the suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

