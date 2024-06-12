Man dead from gunshot, car wreck injuries after stealing a vehicle

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide and auto theft that took place Tuesday in the 300 block of Flag Chapel Road.

A JPD press release states detectives learned that the victim, Quintavious McCray, stole a vehicle and was then shot.

McCray "wrecked the vehicle" and was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police did not release an age for McCray.

On Wednesday afternoon, JPD released the following update on the incident.

"As this investigation progresses detectives are continuing to receive and investigate new information regarding this case which expanded over a mile at four different locations. We’re encouraging the public to continue to report information to JPD," the statement reads.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or JPD at 601-960-1234.

