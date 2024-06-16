Man dead after Friday night shooting in Donaldsonville, sheriff says

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Donaldsonville on Friday, June 14.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to St. Patrick Street around 10:50 p.m. and found a male victim with gunshot wounds. APSO identified the victim as Trevon Dunn, 22, of Donaldsonville.

During an investigation, detectives learned there was another man who was shot and drove himself to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Further details about the shooting were not immediately available. If anyone has information that could help APSO, call 225-621-4636, text 847411 to the anonymous tip line or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

