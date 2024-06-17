Man dead after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser on Sunday afternoon, police say.

At 4:24 p.m., officers responded to a shooting victim at 4258 Overton Crossing.

A male victim arrived by private vehicle. The shooting occurred at Smith Ridge and Smith Ridge Cove.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Memphis murders and homicides 2024

