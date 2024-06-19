Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Wadsworth, police say; BCI investigating

A man is dead following what Wadsworth police describe as an “officer-involved shooting” that took place just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

Wadsworth officers responded to a residence on Durling Drive for a call about a man with a handgun threatening suicide in his backyard.

Shortly after their arrival, officers reported gunshots had been fired. It is currently unclear who fired shots first and when officers became involved in the shooting.

Police said life-saving measures were performed, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family members have been notified.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident, as per department policy, Wadsworth police said.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.

Police clarified in the news release that this shooting was not related to the Blue Tip parade or festival, and there were no potential threats to the festival.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Police: Officer-involved shooting in Wadsworth leaves 1 dead