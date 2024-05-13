Man dead after fight in Lansing, multiple suspects arrested

LANSING – Lansing police said a man killed in a homicide early Sunday morning may have been taken from a residence before he was slain.

Multiple suspects are in custody, Lansing police said in a release.

Lansing police responded to the 2100 Block of Georgetown Boulevard about 7 a.m., Sunday, according to the release, following a report of a “serious physical altercation between a victim and multiple suspects.”

Police believe the victim, 25, was taken from the residence. and officers and detectives continued to investigate, later finding the man dead at another location.

Police did not disclose that location, and it wasn’t immediately clear Sunday night how many people may have been involved in the fight or how many were arrested.

Police said the investigation is continuing, and officers are “working to determine the sequence of events and the details of the incident.”

The homicide is the sixth since of the year in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 extension 5, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

