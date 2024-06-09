‘This ain’t a safe neighborhood’: Residents speak out after fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed late Saturday night after a Southwest Memphis shooting, police say.

It was a quiet Sunday morning in the area of Jonetta Street and Charter Avenue in Southwest Memphis. However, behind closed doors people are looking for answers.

On Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of Jonetta Street regarding a shooting. Officers located a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

Memphis murders and homicides 2024

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition but eventually was pronounced deceased.

“I’m sorry that happened but that ain’t new,” a resident said.

WREG spoke with several residents, however, all of them wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

One man said that the victim was walking when someone came by and opened fire.

One of the bullets even landed inside someone’s home.

MPD: Man caught with stolen pistol, SUV at hotel

Another man who lives near the crime scene says criminal activity is common.

“By nine or 10 o’clock, you supposed to be inside or you gone be dead,” the man said. “You’re gonna be dead. This ain’t no pretty neighborhood.”

We briefly spoke to the mother of the victim who came to the scene to see the spot where her son gunned down.

She was too distraught to go on camera but said no one had given her any answers.

This is the second deadly shooting to hit this community within a two-day time frame.

On Thursday night, two men were shot and killed in the area of Shelby Drive and Southaven Road which is half a mile away from this latest homicide.

Two dead in Westwood double shooting

No arrests have been made in that shooting.

One of the men who spoke with WREG said most people are often too afraid to come forward.

“You got neighbors that will shoot through your window to get you,” the man said. “This ain’t no safe neighborhood.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.