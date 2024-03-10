Man dead from fatal shooting in Oakland
(KRON) – A San Francisco resident was found shot in Oakland on Saturday.
Oakland police officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of E 17th Street due to a ShotSpotter activation around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
On the 2100 block of 14th Avenue, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wound(s). The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention but succumbed to his injuries.
The victim was a San Francisco resident. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.
