Man dead after fatal shooting in Northeast Albuquerque

Jun. 19—The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an unidentified man in Northeast Albuquerque.

At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, APD responded to a call of someone who had been shot in the 3000 block of Aliso Drive, near Candelaria.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said when officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

He said the case remains under investigation.