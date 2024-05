MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot to death in North Memphis on Friday night.

At 9:55 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 1378 May Street. One male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have not provided suspect information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.