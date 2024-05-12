Man dead after stabbing near Capitol Hill light rail. UW station to Westlake station closed

Seattle Fire has confirmed the death of a 30-year-old man after being stabbed near Capitol Hill light rail station.

Crews treated the man before paramedics transported him in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center, said Seattle Fire Department Public Information Officer, David Cuerpo.

“The patient was declared deceased at the hospital,” Cuerpo said.

According to Sound Transit, Capitol Hill station will remain closed until Sunday.

Capitol Hill Station is closed for the rest of today due to the police investigation. Trains are running between Northgate and UW, and Angle Lake and Westlake. Passengers can board a bus shuttle between UW and Westlake. We apologize for the inconvenience. (Updates deleted post) — Sound Transit - 🚆 🚈 🚍 (@SoundTransit) May 12, 2024

Buses will be used to move riders around the closures.

Sound Transit has informed KIRO 7 that the closure is expected to last a few hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.