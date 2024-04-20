Man dead after being shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in South Memphis on Friday night.

At 11:40, officers responded to the 2100 block of Alcy Road regarding a shooting.

When they arrived, they located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and police ask that if you have any information you call 901-528-CASH.

