Man dead after being punched by tow truck driver: police sources

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A fight over a towed car turned deadly in East Flatbush Saturday when a 61-year-old died after being punched, police said.

The fight started Saturday around 8:45 p.m. on Clarkson Avenue near Rockaway Parkway as a 30-year-old tow truck driver attempted to tow the 61-year-old’s car, according to police sources.

The 30-year-old punched the man in the face, causing the 61-year-old to fall to the ground, police said. He was rushed to an area hospital and pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

The suspected attacker was taken into custody, police said.

Emily Rahhal

