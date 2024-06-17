Man dead after being hit by 2 vehicles in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after being hit by two vehicles in Porterville, leading to a DUI arrest for one of the drivers over the weekend, the Porterville Police Department said.

Police say they were dispatched to the area of Highway 65 and Pioneer Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday around 8:56 p.m. Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene within minutes, but the pedestrian had already succumbed to his injuries.

The roadway was secured and the Major Incident Investigation Team (MAIT) was summoned to assume the investigation. Officers say MAIT was already investigating another fatal crash reported around an hour earlier.

Investigators say MAIT determined the decedent rode a bicycle into the northbound lanes of Highway 65 from the center median, during which he was struck by two vehicles. Investigators contacted the occupants of the involved vehicles and determined they did not sustain injuries.

The driver of one of the involved vehicles, police say, was determined to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol, and he was subsequently arrested.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Officer Hernandez or Sergeant Starling at 559-782-7400.

