Man dead after being ejected from vehicle in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after colliding with several trees and being ejected from his vehicle in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol said.

On Thursday around 11:40 a.m., the CHP Communications Center received a call of a solo vehicle crash near Shaw Avenue just west of Chateau Fresno in Fresno County. Officers from CHP and medical emergency personnel responded to the scene.

According to CHP, a preliminary investigation indicates a 63-year-old man was driving a Ford Mustang on eastbound Shaw Avenue. The driver allowed the Mustang to drive off the roadway and onto the south shoulder where it struck a eucalyptus tree.

The collision, investigators say, caused the Mustang to overturn numerous times as it continued in an easterly direction, striking additional trees. The driver was ejected during the collision sequence and was located on the ground, south of the roadway, near the Mustang. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

