Man dead after Auburndale shooting; suspect still wanted

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Auburndale, and a suspected shooter is still wanted, according to the Auburndale Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. in the 3000 block of Reiter Drive, police said.

A man in his later 20s was found shot inside a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where police said he died.

Police believe the shooting is isolated, but urged people in the area to be cautious and report any suspicious activity.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.