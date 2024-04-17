Man dead, another injured after head-on crash in Leetsdale

A man died and another man taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Leetsdale Wednesday morning.

Allegheny County police were called to the intersection of Ohio River Boulevard and Ferry Street at 8:06 a.m.

First responders found an Audi SUV and a Ford pick up truck that were involved in a head-on collision.

The man driving the Audi was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was also taken to an area hospital. He’s listed in stable condition.

Ohio River Boulevard northbound is limited to one lane and southbound is diverted to Beaver Street, police said.

Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of the crash. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

State police searching for missing Erie teen last seen with 20-year-old man in New Castle 1-year-old attacked, killed by 3 dogs while in babysitter’s care, police say Human skeletal remains found in Fayette County VIDEO: Affordable housing was main issue found in Allegheny County improvement survey DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts