Man in days-long Henderson barricade was jujitsu specialist who overdosed: sources

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Sources have identified the man found dead after a days-long barricade as Trevor Cooper, 31, a jujitsu specialist.

The barricade on Callen Falls Avenue near Galleria Drive and Water Street, began around 11 a.m. Friday. Henderson police announced its end and the man’s death Sunday morning.

Video shared with 8 News Now showed crews dismantling part of the home Saturday. In other videos, crisis negotiators appeared to yell “Trevor” toward the home in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

Cooper overdosed on a drug and died in the home before police made entry several hours later, sources said.

Police came to the home Friday to serve Cooper with a warrant on charges of kidnapping, battery and administering drugs, sources said.

A SWAT team entered the home Saturday morning, which resulted in Cooper and police exchanging fire. No one was hurt. On Sunday morning, police found Cooper deceased.

Photos and videos posted to Cooper’s social media accounts appeared to show an infatuation with guns, including several photos of animals with weapons. Another video shows Cooper firing a semi-automatic weapon with the caption: “I’d rather be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war.”

Henderson police arrested a person with the same name as Cooper’s in February on a domestic violence charge. In that case, the charges indicated Cooper used a deadly weapon and substantially harmed his victim.

In that case, Cooper was accused of “repeatedly attacking and battery” a roommate on two occasions, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Monday. Police later went into the home, finding it covered in blood.

Cooper was accusing his roommate of stealing money, drugs and gold, documents said.

After his February arrest, a judge released Cooper without requiring bail because prosecutors had not filed sufficient evidence to detain him, court records indicated.

Documents indicate police later came to the home, finding several guns in Cooper’s bedroom. Police said they seized the guns due to a protection order filed in California, which prohibited him from owning any firearms.

A person with the same name as Cooper’s also faced domestic violence and stalking-type charges out of California. Cooper was due to be sentenced in that case next year.

Henderson police provided the timeline on Monday afternoon but did not identify Cooper.

“We would like to thank our community members for their patience and understanding during

this critical incident,” Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick said in a statement. “Our primary focus will always be the safety of our community members. We would like to thank our partners in the valley who worked tirelessly with us to bring this critical incident to a conclusion. The Henderson Police Department will continue to valiantly and diligently serve our community members.”

Henderson police said they would provide a recorded video statement at a later date.

