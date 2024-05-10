Man and Daughter Held at Gunpoint by Cops During Traffic Stop

Heart-stopping video shows armed cops pulling over a dad and his daughter. At the time, Florida deputies believed the car was stolen. The dad was really worried because his daughter has epilepsy. Jason Frederico says all of those flashing squad car lights could have triggered a seizure. Turns out, the deputy who performed the traffic stop made a typo when he inputted the vehicle's license plate into the computer. The incorrect plate number came back as stolen out of New Mexico.

