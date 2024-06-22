Man in custody after victim, who tried to help him, reports assault

A 20-year-old Broadview, Ill., man was in custody Friday after police allege he assaulted a victim who tried to help Unger when he was stranded, according to court records.

Jamal Unger faces felony charges of first-degree robbery, two first-degree theft charges, and assault while participating in a felony; along with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, court records show.

On June 9, Davenport Police responded to Eaton, 2734 Hickory Grove Road, for a report of gunfire, affidavits say.

In affidavits, officers say they saw a victim standing in the street. The victim was “visibly injured with swelling around both eyes and a cut on the side of their left eye,” according to arrest affidavits. “The victim stated he observed (Unger) stranded on the side of the road next to a Chrysler 300. The victim attempted to aid (Unger) when (Unger) assaulted him by striking the victim 20+ times in the face.”

During the fight, affidavits show, the victim attempted to draw his gun, and Unger fought to get it. During the struggle the gun discharged a round. The victim was able to release the magazine from it.

Unger took the gun and the victim’s keys, then left in the car, a 2017 Dodge Durango.

The victim, who described what Unger was last seen wearing, received medical treatment for his injuries, police say in affidavits.

The Chrysler 300, which was still on the scene, was found to be stolen out of Moline on June 8, affidavits say.

Affidavits show officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found items with Unger’s name on them and a receipt from a Davenport Kwik Star. Officers followed up with the manager of the Kwik Star and were able to identify Unger, who was wearing the same clothing during the robbery and was observed driving the Chrysler 300.

About an hour after the incident, Illinois State Troopers found Unger in the Dodge with the victim’s firearm.

Unger, who was arrested on a warrant, was being held in Scott County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond. He is set for a preliminary hearing June 28 in Scott County Court.

