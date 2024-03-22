Man in custody in suspected fatal Moose Lake hit-and-run

Mar. 22—MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — One person is dead after a suspected hit-and-run in Moose Lake, and a suspected driver is in custody.

According to a news release from the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report at 2:05 p.m. Thursday, March 21, that a pedestrian was lying in the ditch at Minnesota Highway 73 and Jon Brown Drive and may have been struck by a vehicle.

Sheriff's deputies and the Moose Lake police chief responded to the scene and located the injured person. The news release indicated that efforts to resuscitate them were unsuccessful and that they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the suspected driver, a 21-year-old man from Pengilly, was later located and arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide and taken to the Carlton County Jail. The News Tribune generally doesn't name suspects until they have been formally charged.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Assisting the Carlton County Sheriff's Office and Moose Lake Police Department were the Minnesota State Patrol, Moose Lake Fire Department, Essentia Health Ambulance, the Midwest Medical Examiners Office and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.