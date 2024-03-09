Man in custody after reports of shots fired in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — A 38-year-old man is in custody after shots were reportedly fired in the direction of a residence in the 1800 block of West Murdock Avenue Friday evening.

Oshkosh Police Department said in a news release it received a report of the incident shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. Officers then located the suspected vehicle, but it fled. They followed it to a residence where a man was seen exiting the vehicle and going into his home.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home and took the man into custody at 6:38 p.m. without incident, the news release said. No one was hurt and there is no threat to the community, police added.

Weapons were found inside the residence after detectives executed a search warrant, the news release said.

Police said the suspect, whose name was not released, was taken to Winnebago County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 920-236-5700 or remain anonymous by contacting Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477, going online to winnebagocrimestoppers.org or by using the P3 app. If a tip leads to an arrest, police said you could be eligible for a cash reward.

