Man in custody after reportedly assaulting woman earlier this week in Harrison Twp.

May 31—A man is in custody on initial charges three days after he reportedly assaulted a woman and shot at an occupied apartment in Harrison Twp.

Jayzon M. Wagner, 23, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with felonious assault and a felony count of failure to comply.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in a release, on Tuesday deputies were called to the 1900 block of Gant Drive on a report of shots being fired. When they arrived they found that a woman was reportedly assaulted by Wagner, who fired gunshots during the assault then fled in a vehicle before deputies arrived.

The release said that "a large number" of bullet casings were found in the area of Gant Drive, and several rounds had hit a nearby apartment on Embassy Place. Two bullet holes were found in the master bedroom where two adults had been sleeping, and two rounds were found in a child's room where the child had been asleep as well.

Nobody was struck by the gunfire, but Wagner could not be found at the time, the sheriff's office said.

On Friday, though, the release said that deputies found Wagner's vehicle near N. Dixie Drive and Needmore Road, with Wagner in the driver's seat. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but Wagner fled, leading deputies on a short pursuit and crashing into an unoccupied parked vehicle in Dayton before fleeing on foot.

The sheriff's office said deputies found Wagner in a nearby apartment, where he was taken into custody without incident, though the sheriff's office added that four guns were also found in the apartment.

Wagner was charged with felonious assault for Tuesday's assault, and felony failure to comply for the pursuit on Friday, the sheriff's office said.

The incident is being handled by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Harrison Twp. Traffic Services and the Special Investigations Unit, the release said, adding that the case would be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office for formal charges.