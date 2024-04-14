Man in custody for killing ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend in 2022

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man accused of an Albuquerque murder in 2022 is now behind bars, after being arrested in Lordsburg.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a home near Juan Tabo and Southern back in September of 2022. When they arrived, they found one person in the street dead. He had been shot in the neck.

Albuquerque spot named for New Mexico’s best American comfort food

Police said a witness told them her boyfriend had been killed by her ex-boyfriend, Luis Sotelo-Carrasco. He has been booked into MDC and is facing an open count of murder.

The State is asking for Sotelo-Carrasco to be held in detention through his trial.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.