A man is in custody after reportedly firing a weapon in the direction of city of Oshkosh residence Friday night.

According to a news release from the Oshkosh Police Department, a report of an incident involving a firearm came in around 6:07 p.m. from the 1800 block of Murdock Avenue. Residents of the home were able to provide information to police who located a suspect vehicle soon after.

The vehicle led police on a car chase until the 38-year-old suspect stopped at his residence and fled inside. The release said police set up a perimeter and took the suspect into custody without incident at about 6:38 p.m. No injuries were reported.

During a search of the home, weapons were found in the residence. The suspect is currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. Those wishing to provide information and remain anonymous are encouraged to contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Man in custody after firing shots toward Oshkosh home Friday night