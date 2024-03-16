Man in custody in connection with fatal Oakland shooting

(KRON) – One man is dead after a shooting in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department said.

Oakland police officers responded to the 1300 block of 102nd Avenue due to a report of gunshots around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Responding officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Over $20K in marijuana products seized, San Rafael man arrested for selling to minors: sheriff

Despite medical personnel assistance, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The victim was a San Francisco resident. His identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Officers have taken an Oakland man into custody.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.