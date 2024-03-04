Man in custody after attempted armed robbery at Indiana casino

A man is in custody after an attempted armed robbery at an Indiana casino over the weekend.

>>‘Not going to be forgotten;’ Hours after discovery of Ellie Carder’s body, community hosts vigil

Indiana State Police officers were dispatched around 8 p.m. to the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, Indiana on initial reports of an armed robbery, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The suspect fled the scene, but Indiana State Police took him into custody in the woods outside the casino.

A witness told WCPO that he “produced a gun and demanded money.” He made it as far as a cage in the middle of the casino.

It was locked down for some time between 8 and 9 p.m. as officers searched for the suspect, WCPO said.

No injuries were reported.

The casino sits at the Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky border off Interstate 275.