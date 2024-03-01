Man in custody after allegedly firing at SWAT officers at Ohio hotel

A man is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at SWAT officers at an Ohio hotel.

>>BBB warning of possible repair scams following this week’s tornadoes

Blue Ash officers were dispatched in Hamilton County at the Birch Hill Suites on Wednesday after initial calls about a hostage situation, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Police say a woman was also being held hostage.

Officers said Brian Bledsoe, 40, fired seven times, but the bullets did not hit anyone.

“We got very lucky,” said Scott Noel, Blue Ash Police Chief. “I would assume if this happened a bunch of times, we would have people injured.”

The woman was found safe with no injuries.

Online jail records indicate that Bledsoe is in the Hamilton County Jail.

He is facing more than a dozen charges, including 11 counts of both felonious assault and attempted murder of a police officer, WCPO says.

A judge has set bond at $12 million.



