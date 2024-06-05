Man critically wounded in shooting at East Anchorage gas station

Jun. 5—A man was in critical condition Tuesday following a shooting in an East Anchorage parking lot, police say.

Savon Berry, 25, was arrested Monday on charges including felony assault after the incident, which occurred in the parking lot of the Holiday store, according to a summary of an Anchorage police report filed with criminal charges.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot at Northern Lights Boulevard and Boniface Parkway just after 7:30 p.m. Monday. Berry, who fled the area, was detained within two hours, they said.

The other man, who was shot in the chest, got into a vehicle and crashed into a tree nearby, the summary said. He got out of the vehicle and collapsed, it said. Responders at the scene provided medical assistance and the man was transported to a hospital for surgery, according to the summary.

Berry later told detectives he noticed the other man following him and went into the gas station, where the other man jumped in front of the door, frightening him, the police report summary said. Police said surveillance video showed the men meeting in front of the station and having an argument, the summary said. McAlister, who had not appeared to act aggressively toward Berry, had his arms up and his hands out to his sides when Berry shot him once in the chest, it said.

Police said Berry was on parole following a 2018 manslaughter conviction. He was one of four teenagers arrested in the 2016 killing of a 40-year-old Anchorage woman. At the time, one of the defendants told police the group intended to rob the woman's son during a marijuana buy but another of the teens fired when the woman opened the door.

Berry began discretionary parole in September 2020, according to Alaska Department of Corrections spokeswoman Betsy Holley. He was remanded to Anchorage Correctional Complex on Monday, Holley said. He was originally sentenced to serve nine years, she said.

He remained jailed on Tuesday on charges of first-degree assault, felon in possession of a weapon, and tampering with evidence.

Police said they were still investigating any motive in the shooting, and whether the two men knew each other.