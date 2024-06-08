Man critically wounded Saturday morning on West Side

A 24-year-old man was critically wounded Saturday morning in a shooting on the West Side in the Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 10:50 a.m., the victim was outside in the 5900 block of West Roosevelt Road when he was approached by someone who opened fire in his direction. He suffered multiple wounds to the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody for the attack, and detectives were investigating.