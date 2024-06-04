Man critically shot after being attacked outside Philadelphia diner

PHILADELPHIA - A man had just finished up breakfast at a Philadelphia diner when he was met with gunfire moments after walking out the front door.

Police responded to Oregon Diner on Oregon Avenue to find a man shot on the sidewalk around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He was suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest, arm and lower body, and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole reports that the man was in the diner with a party of six prior to the shooting.

After paying his bill and walking outside, the 42-year-old victim was attacked on the sidewalk.

Customers leaving the diner were startled. Magnolia, New Jersey resident, Gary Segars, said, "It’s moving through all of South Philly. It used to be sections. Now it’s everywhere. You don’t know where it’s going to happen and it’s scary."

A law enforcement source said the shooter and his victim may have had words Monday night in a local bar. A nearby business owner said his security camera captured the shooter calmly walking from 3rd Street across Oregon, firing on his victim and walking back.

While the fear of violence remains high, shootings are actually dropping, with 350 non-fatal gunshot victims as of June 3rd, 2024, versus 603 at the same time in 2023.

South Philly resident, Sebastian Gileggo, explained, "It’s just an everyday occurrence in Philadelphia. I don’t blame people for moving out. I really don’t."

Also from South Philly, Joseph Venuti added, "I live here. I love it here. I love Philly."

FOX 29’s Jeff Cole asked, "This isn’t going to stop you living, getting around?"

"Not at all," Venuti replied.

No arrests have been made, no weapons recovered, and police have yet to release any further details.

SKYFOX was live as police taped off the crime scene, but the diner appeared to remain busy.