Man critically injured after shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Portsmouth on Saturday.

Police responded to a call early Saturday morning and found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police arrived at the scene in the 20 block of Dale Drive around 1:19 a.m.

No further details are available at this time.

Nour Habib, nour.habib@virginiamedia.com