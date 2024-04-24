Man critically injured in shooting in Hartford

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Hartford on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Park Street around 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of a gunshot victim, according to the Hartford Police Department.

As officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim, a man in his 30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition on Tuesday night, according to police.

The Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions responded and are conducting the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).