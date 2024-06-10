Man critically hurt slashed in neck in Lower East Side bowling alley brawl

A 21-year-old man is clinging to life after he was slashed in the neck during an argument at a Lower East Side bowling alley early Monday, police said.

The victim got into an argument with at least two men inside The Gutter bowling alley and bar on Essex St. near Broome St. about 1:35 a.m., cops said.

As the quarrel escalated, the men attacked the victim, repeatedly punching and kicking him in the face and body.

When the victim fought back, one of the assailants pulled out a sharp object and slashed the victim’s neck.

Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

The attackers ran off downtown on Essex St. and have not been caught, police said.

Cops recovered surveillance video of the attack but have not released it to the public.