Man in critical condition after Thursday morning shooting in Crawford

CRAWFORD - Town of Crawford police said an unidentified 37-year-old man is in critical condition following a Thursday morning shooting.

The man who allegedly shot him has been arrested and charged with assault, police said.

Crawford police said they were notified around 8 a.m. Thursday a man had been shot in the vicinity of Route 17K and Teplitz Court.

Responding officers found the 37-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The officers gave the man first aid, and he was then transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown. Police said he is currently in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting led to the arrest of Anthony Parrish, 53, hometown not available, who was later apprehended in the city of Middletown.

Parrish was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. He was arraigned and sent without bail to Orange County Jail pending further court action.

Police did not say what the motive for the shooting was, or whether there was any relationship between Parrish and the victim.

The name of Parrish's lawyer was not immediately available.

State police, City of Middletown police, the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center and the Orange County District Attorney's office all assisted Crawford police with the investigation.

Anyone with further relevant information about the shooting is asked to call the Town of Crawford Police Department at 845-744-HINT.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Thursday shooting leads to assault charge in town of Crawford