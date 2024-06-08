Man in critical condition after Salt Lake City hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.

At around 3:20 a.m., police received reports of a crash near 1040 South Redwood Road. Officers responded to the scene and found a man on the ground with critical injuries.

Based on the initial investigation, police believe a car heading north on Redwood Road hit the man as he crossed the road.

“The man hit did not appear to be in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. The driver who hit the man did not stop and likely continued north,” SLCPD stated in a press release.

Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted in taking the man to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no description of the driver or the car they were driving at this time, police said.

Authorities are currently working to determine the victim’s age and identity. There are no road closures at this time.

“Anyone with information on this crash, or the driver, is asked to call 801-799-3000. Callers can also submit anonymous tips online through the CityProtect website,” SLCPD stated.

No further information is currently available.

