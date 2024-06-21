Man in critical condition after roller coaster incident was looking for his keys, officials say

Officials say a man critically injured this week at Kings Island was retrieving his keys, which he lost while on the Banshee.

The man reportedly entered a restricted area near the park's massive steel inverted roller coaster, and officials believe the ride struck him.

Here's what we know.

What happened at Kings Island?

According to a press release from the park, at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the man entered a restricted area in the theme park, near the Banshee roller coaster.

While the man was behind the fences of the restricted area, he was "believed to have been struck by the ride," Kings Island officials said in a statement to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Others are reading: Online child exploitation surges. Apps used to target kids and what parents should know

What were the man's injuries in the Kings Island accident?

Kings Island personnel called dispatchers asking them to send paramedics to the roller coaster for someone who suffered a "head injury," according to Warren County Communications Center records.

Dispatchers said first responders reported that a man was found with "major head trauma." The man was transported to West Chester Hospital and then to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a medical helicopter.

What is the status of the man involved in the Kings Island accident?

The man, who is 38 years old, sustained a "critical injury," Mason police said in a Thursday news release. Police have yet to release the man's identity, but Lt. Nathan Ketterer did confirm he is an Ohio resident.

Why was the man in the restricted area?

Ketterer told The Enquirer the man was in the restricted area to retrieve keys that he had dropped while previously riding the Banshee.

Kings Island accident investigation updates

Kings Island officials have notified the incident to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which has a Division of Amusement Ride Safety and Fairs.

ODA inspectors are conducting a full re-inspection of the ride and an investigation to ensure the ride was operating in accordance with Ohio’s law and rules prior to it reopening.

It is unknown at this time when the ride will resume operation.

What roller coaster was involved in the Kings Island accident?

An aerial view of Kings Island's new Banshee roller coaster, as seen from the Eiffel Tower taken by staff reporter Rachel Richardson in 2014.

The Banshee is an inverted roller coaster where the top of the seats are connected to the track. The theme park's website says the Banshee is the world's longest steel inverted roller coaster and reaches speeds of 68 mph.

USA TODAY reporter Claire Thornton; and Cincinnati Enquirer reporters Jennie Key and Cheryl Vari contributed to this report.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Kings Island ride being inspected before reopening after accident