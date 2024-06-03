Man in critical condition after rescue in Chatfield Reservoir

DENVER (KDVR) — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after rescue crews got him out of the water and did CPR on the shore of Chatfield Reservoir Sunday afternoon.

Several agencies responded, and South Metro Fire Rescue first reported the incident to the public at 4:42 p.m.

Two divers with SMFR searched underwater while the Dive31 fire truck assisted with sonar from above.

At 5:34 p.m., SMFR provided an update saying the person was found and removed in the water, and CPR was in progress on the shore. A few minutes later, SMFR said the man was being transported to a hospital in critical condition.

South Metro Fire Rescue, West Metro Fire Rescue, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office all responded to assist in the rescue.

