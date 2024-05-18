Man in critical condition after overnight shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, police say.

At 3:55 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Twinkletown Cove regarding a shooting.

When they arrived, they located a man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.