MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot late Friday night.

At 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 915 Chelsea Avenue. A male victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information has been given at this time, but police say this is an ongoing investigation.

