Man in critical condition after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hickory Hill on Tuesday evening, police say.

At 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Blackraven Drive regarding a shooting.

Officers located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.