Man in critical condition after getting stabbed in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed Wednesday night.

At 9:02 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Cypress Lake Drive regarding a stabbing.

When they arrived, they located a male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.