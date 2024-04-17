Man in critical condition after collision involving Stockton fire truck: police

A man is in critical condition Wednesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle collision involving a Stockton Fire Department truck, according to Stockton Police.

At about 7 a.m., officers were dispatched on a report of a collision involving a fire truck near West Lane and East Alpine Avenue, just east of Oak Park, according to police spokesman Officer David Scott.

At the scene, officers found the collision and discovered a fire truck had crashed into a home, police stated.

The four firefighters in the truck helped others involved in the collision, police said. A driver was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition, police stated.

An occupant of another vehicle as well as two firefighters were also hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No names of those injured weren't provided. Police gave no information about the cause of the collision nor how many vehicles were involved.

"Traffic will be re-routed to avoid the area for the duration of the investigation," police stated.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Collision involving fire truck leaves man injured: Stockton police