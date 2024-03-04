Man in critical condition after being shot at 19th Street vigil

Mar. 4—A man is reportedly in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center after being shot at a vigil on the 1000 block of 19th Street Sunday night.

The shooting occurred about 9:35 p.m. on Sunday with police quickly responding to the area after hearing two gunshots while on an unrelated call nearby.

When they arrived, they found the wounded 31-year-old man and requested Fire Department EMS and AMR crews to the scene. Prior to their arrival, the man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in a private vehicle. He was later transferred to ECMC by ambulance.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls police criminal investigation detectives at 716-286-4553 or use the general information line 716-286-4711.