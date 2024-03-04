Man in critical condition after being shot at 19th Street vigil

Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Mar. 4—A man is reportedly in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center after being shot at a vigil on the 1000 block of 19th Street Sunday night.

The shooting occurred about 9:35 p.m. on Sunday with police quickly responding to the area after hearing two gunshots while on an unrelated call nearby.

When they arrived, they found the wounded 31-year-old man and requested Fire Department EMS and AMR crews to the scene. Prior to their arrival, the man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in a private vehicle. He was later transferred to ECMC by ambulance.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls police criminal investigation detectives at 716-286-4553 or use the general information line 716-286-4711.