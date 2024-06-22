Man in critical condition after being rescued from creek in College Park

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Crews with the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department (PGFD) and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) rescued a man from a creek on Saturday afternoon.

PGFD responded to Paint Branch Creek just after 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of Metzerott Road in College Park. There, they rescued a man from the water.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Prince George’s County Police Department was investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

