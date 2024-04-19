Man dies after being hit by train in South Salt Lake

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

Update, 9:53 p.m.: The man who was struck by the train has died, UTA confirmed.

Update, 9:33 p.m.: A northbound Blue Line TRAX Train hit an individual at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Carl Atky with UTA confirmed.

The man who was struck has been transported tot he hospital in critical condition. There were no injuries to anyone on the train, UTA said.

Investigations are ongoing.

ORIGNAL STORY: SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) — A person was hit by a train in South Salt Lake Thursday night.

Just before 8:45 p.m., the Utah Transit Authority reported a “train vs person incident” at approximately 190 West 2950 South. The incident is on the TRAX line between the two stations.

$20K in reward money offered for Wyoming wolf torture info

A bus bridge is being implemented between Central Pointe and Meadowbrook, UTA said. “Expect significant delays on all lines.”

There is no further information available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.