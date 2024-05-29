Man in critical condition after being on fire at Plant City Publix, police say

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was on fire inside of a Publix supermarket in Plant City on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the supermarket in the Walden Woods shopping center at 2202 James L. Redman Parkway, the Plant City Police Department said in a news release. A 911 caller had reported that a man was on fire inside the store.

Several people in the store worked to put out the flames, the news release states. After the fire was extinguished, Plant City Fire Rescue took the man to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available, including the man’s name or how he caught on fire.

Plant City police are working with the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services on the investigation. Anyone with information can call the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.