Man crashes SUV through entrance of Big Biscuit restaurant in Overland Park

A man drove an SUV through the window of The Big Biscuit in Overland Park on Wednesday morning, crashing into the restaurant’s vestibule area.

The driver was alone in his vehicle during the crash, and no one was in the vestibule of the restaurant at the time, said The Big Biscuit president Chad Offerdahl.

Several guests and employees watched the crash from the restaurant’s dining room. No one was hurt, including the driver, according to Offerdahl. A family member collected the driver from the restaurant shortly after the crash.

“We are grateful that no one was injured,” Offerdahl said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

About half of the car, a dark-colored SUV, entered the restaurant, according to photos reviewed by the Star. Some social media users wrote that the crash occurred when the driver intended to put his car in reverse, but accidentally left it in drive mode.

Representatives from the City of Overland Park have since visited the restaurant, Offerdahl said, and confirmed it remains structurally sound. Workers began covering the shattered storefront with thin planks of wood Wednesday afternoon.

The breakfast and lunch franchise, located at West 135th St. and Antioch Road, closed early after the crash. It’s expected to reopen tomorrow at 6:30 a.m., though patrons will use an alternate entrance on the side of the building, Offerdahl said.

The Big Biscuit chain has 27 locations in Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas, including two in Overland Park.