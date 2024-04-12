Man crashes stolen 18-wheeler into DPS office, injuring several people

A man was arrested Friday after he crashed a truck into a Department of Public Safety office in Brenham. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

A man who had been denied a commercial driver’s license crashed a stolen 18-wheeler Friday into a Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, wounding multiple people, including three who were taken to hospitals by helicopter, according to authorities and local officials.

Troopers arrested the man, who was not immediately identified, and said there was no further threat to the community. The number of people injured and the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, said no DPS staffers suffered serious injuries but one had been trapped in the office for a period of time.

“According to law enforcement, this appears to be an intentional, criminal act and the Texas Rangers will be leading the investigation,” Kolkhorst wrote on a social media post. “This deliberate, heinous act is a reminder of the dangerous work done by our law enforcement and licensing agencies that work to provide public safety and services. Please join me in praying for the innocent victims and their families at this time.”

Neighboring Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough said in a Facebook post that the suspect had been denied the license on Thursday.

“He returned today with intent to harm,” Keough said. “Continued prayers for the DPS staff, troopers and civilians affected.”

A press conference is expected to occur later Friday.

This is a developing story.

